Hailee Steinfeld rocks can’t-miss NYC fit stepping out without Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld is everywhere these days and she’s turning heads wherever she goes. Her latest fit while out in New York City may be one of her best yet.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fresh off her big premiere of her new film Sinners in Mexico City where she wowed in a blood-red outfit, then crushed Michael B. Jordan in a cast photo. Allen joined her for the big night and ran and snuck in a sweet kiss with his future wife.
After lugging suitcases through the airport like the rest of us, Steinfeld jetted off. She’s been all over lately and in magazines like on Vogue Philippines and Esquire Mexico in some steamy photos. She also rocked some curly hair and a purple fit in a new Nexxus commercial. Now, she appeared in NYC and stepped out in a eye-popping red and pink look that was an absolute stunner.
Steinfeld was there promoting Sinners, which releases in the U.S. on April 18, on The Drew Barrymore Show. She’s rocking an amazing Hermes fit.
She was also seen in a black fit out in the city without Allen.
Allen and Steinfeld are planning a wedding that’s fast approaching, but until then the future Mrs. Allen continues to be everywhere.