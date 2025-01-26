Hailee Steinfeld reveals new Josh Allen engagement detail as Bills-Chiefs kickoff
All eyes will be on Josh Allen today for obvious reasons.
The NFL MVP favorite is attempting to conquer his demons, or in this came one demon named Patrick Mahomes, in the AFC Championship Game when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, all of the pressure is on Allen, 28, with the tortured Bills looking for their first Super Bowl while the Chiefs are attempting an unprecedented three-peat.
Luckily there is no such pressure in his personal life, especially now that he and star actress Hailee Steinfeld, also 28, are officially engaged after the couple shared a picture-perfect, flower-arch and candles with an ocean (or lakefront) setting behind them.
How is it so picture perfect? Well, the "Hawkeye" actress shared in her latest "Beau Society" newsletter that her good friend and photographer Kat Temkin was the one he captured the lifelong memory so perfectly.
"Thank God (and Josh), that Kat was there on the day I got engaged," Steinfeld wrote. "No one could have captured that moment like she did and I’ll cherish her photos forever."
This insight shows why Allen, who opened up in an earlier "interview" with his fiancée in another "Beau Society" newsletter, was so nervous that he couldn't keep it secret. They had a friend entourage with them.
"The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'"
"I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you." he revealed.
"I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal," Allen continued. "It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."
Umm yeah, when your photographer friend is hanging out with you at a romantic getaway, that would be difficult.
"I said I couldn't wait any longer," he revealed. "I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please." Allen makes it so relatable. "I didn't blow it nor did anyone else. You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me."
Steinfeld still gets emotional thinking about that special day.
"Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say 'We're engaged' or 'We're getting married' I start crying."
Luckily her good friend Temkin, who is always there to capture her big life moments, was there for the biggest one (so far).
Steinfeld, an amateur photographer in her own right, told her readers that it's a goal of hers to be more active with her camera in 2025. If Allen has his way, she'll be taking some arty pics from New Orleans.
