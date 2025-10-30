Haley Cavinder, twin Hanna rock full Cowboys cheerleader uniforms together
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been the most iconic cheerleaders around the league for decades. Haley and Hanna Cavinder decided to dress up like them for some epic photos in the full uniforms.
Haley is the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, but has also dressed up for Dallas game days with sister Hanna.
The twins are known to do everything together including plastic surgery recently where shortly afterward they showed off their new stunning looks, as well as matching beach “Baywatch” bathing suits, and walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway hand-in-hand.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette rocks pilates fit next to Cavinder twin
Now, they are Cowboys cheerleaders together.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly
The 24-year-old twins were former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars before finishing their final seasons last year. Hanna was dating now Canes quarterback Carson Beck last season when he was at Georgia before a nasty breakup (see related above). Now, her sister moved out with her and in with Ferguson and has been flaunting her wedding ring since.
Ferguson has been a bright spot for the 3-4 Cowboys with 51 catches for 334 yards and six touchdowns. His fiancée and her twin sister are certainly more reasons for cheer in Dallas.
Maybe they’ll suit up with the rest of the cheerleaders for Monday Night Football vs. the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS