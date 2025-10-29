Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette rocks pilates fit next to Cavinder twin
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a rare win this season and play at home Thursday night vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette Wilson is always a fit hit on game days and showed off how she stays in shape beforehand with a pilates workout with a Cavinder twin.
Nicolette and Zach met in 2021 when he was with the New York Jets and they married this summer in a lavish New York wedding where she crushed her dress.
She’d stun with the perfect fit when the Dolphins faced his former team earlier this season.
Last week in the win over the Atlanta Falcons where Zach got in for a pass, she posed with a friend who is a Falcons cheerleader.
This week, it was posing with a Cavinder twin at pilates where she rocked her black fit.
While it’s hard to tell from the photo, it was likely Hanna Cavinder in the photo as she lives in Miami and sister Haley is in Texas with her fiancée and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson.
It’s good to see the WAG All-Star Nicolette making new friends like Cavinder with Zach in a new city this season.
What will Nicolette wear on Thursday to show off her pilates progress? Stay tuned.
