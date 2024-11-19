Hanna Cavinder wishes Carson Beck happy bday with bombshell photodump
Georgia football star Carson Beck has been having a tough season. He entered the season as a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and Heisman hopeful, but things have not gone as planned on the football field.
Off of the field, things are going much better for the Jacksonville native.
Beck is celebrating his 23rd birthday and his girlfriend, Miami women's basketball and social media star Hanna Cavinder gave him a shoutout on his special day.
The photodump included a stunning ab-baring black skirt, Daisy Dukes, and chilling on a boat.
The Cavinder Twins are social media starlets and both have football star boyfriends.
Hanna went IG official with Beck earlier in the summer after photos of the two getting cozy together over Fourth of July weekend went viral.
Haley has a football beau of her own, dating Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.
The Cavinder Twins are finishing off their fifth-year of eligibility at Miami after a brief retirement from basketball.
