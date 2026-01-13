Hunter Henry's pregnant wife Parker slays furry cowboys fit with Drake Maye photobomb

Hunter Henry is Drake Maye's security blanket, and it seems like that also applies to pregame photos with his wife Parker as well.

The veteran tight end Henry, 31, has been invaluable to the second-year superstar New England Patriots quarterback and NFL MVP candidate, and his pregnant wife Parker, who is expecting their third child together, showed off her fantastic fit for the Wild Card Round against Henry's former team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jan. 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) for a touchdown during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

(The Pats went on to win the game, 16-3, and Henry was one of the lone bright spots on offense with 64 yards receiving and a touchdown.)

Too bad Maye, 23, had to ruin the perfect couple photo for Mr. and Mrs. Henry by hilariously photobombing it.

Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael called out her husband

Dec. 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates with tight end Hunter Henry (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Parker went all out for the playoffs with her NFL WAGs ensemble, channeling her inner cowboy with New England furry flair for the cold temperatures, highlighted by the mink coat and knee-high boots to match.

To make it clear that she was certainly going for that rodeo vibe, Mrs. Henry wrote in her caption, "yeehaw playoffs, yeehaw pats 🤠🤠🤠."

Maye's wife, the Queen of the North Ann Michael Maye, noticed her husband's obtuse behavior, commenting, "Drake with the photo bomb."

Mrs. Maye and Mrs. Henry, like their husbands, must be extremely close, because the Bakemas sensation immediately followed it up by writing, "ILY!!!!!❤️."

It's all kumbaya for the Patriots right now, as they're certainly ahead of schedule with the New England renaissance under head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tom Brady heir apparent Maye, looking to stake claim to another Super Bowl, which would be the most in NFL history with seven.

Like Mrs. Henry said, Yeehaw Patriots.

