Hunter Henry Having Best Season With Patriots

In his tenth season, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is having one of his best years as a pro.

The 31-year-old Henry has found a new gear with this year’s Patriots, recording near personal bests in receptions (55), receiving yards (712) and touchdowns (seven). The yardage is the first time he’s surpassed the 700-yard mark, as he racked up 49 total yards in the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 17.

His head coach appreciates the work that Henry continues to do this year.

“I would just, again, talk about his consistency from the very first time that I've been here with him through the OTAs, through the offseason,” Mike Vrabel told reporters this week. “His work, his knowledge, but then being at training camp, being where he's supposed to be and kind of always making the plays that we need him to make. And so, I appreciate him.”

Henry was voted on as one of New England’s six captains ahead of the season, something that’s become sort of commonplace for the tight end. Since coming to the Patriots as a free agent in 2021, he’s been one of the more consistent players during a dull stretch of seasons, being named a captain in each of the last three seasons.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers (37) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I appreciate his leadership. He always has good perspective,” Vrabel said. “I value his opinion – not that I always take it, but I appreciate the fact that he's comfortable sharing the locker room and the thoughts of the locker room, or maybe what guys have going on and how I can address it.”

Henry Continues To Climb The Ranks Of All-Time Patriots Tight Ends

Finding the end zone has also been a positive for Henry. After scoring just twice in 2024, the veteran has scored seven times this year — the most recent coming in the team’s win in New York.

Henry was always a reliable target for Mac Jones during his stint as the Patriots quarterback. Now with Drake Maye, he’s unlocked a second gear en route to his most touchdowns since his first season in New England (2021).

“That’s what it’s all about,” Henry said, via MassLive. “I’m always trying to get better, always trying to improve year in and year out. As you get older, sometimes they think you don’t have it as much, but I feel like I’m still getting better. I feel like I’m still trying to improve. And obviously playing with (Maye), that helps things.”

