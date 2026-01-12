Patriots’ Hunter Henry Tells All About First Playoff Touchdown

In a Wild Card game filled with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers trading jabs via field goal, the final blow came from a former Charger.

With just under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Drake Maye took the snap and play-faked to TreVeyon Henderson. He then stepped to his left and fired a strike to Hunter Henry — scoring the game’s only touchdown.

It was the final, and most effective, punch thrown by the Patriots all night, as their 16-3 win pushes them into a home game next week.

Hunter Henry Scored His First-Career Playoff TD.

“Sixty minutes of a dog fight,” Henry said postgame. “Juices were flowing early and obviously we didn't execute to the best of our ability early, but we just kept fighting and kept sticking to it. Credit to our defense for just hanging us in there and just playing unreal all day long. Just really, really cool to watch, just a lot of guys competing at a high level. Continuing to strain and find different ways to make a play. A pretty cool night and the atmosphere was awesome. It was fun."

Henry had a perfect revenge game in his first playoff game at Gillette Stadium. After missing the Chargers’ trip to Foxboro in the 2018 Divisional Round due to an offseason ACL tear, his first time playing in front of Patriots fans in the playoffs was a success.

Hunter Henry Reacts to Playoff Touchdown

He caught three balls for 64 yards, and the all-important trip to the end zone. The stadium erupted as Henry crossed the white paint, and it wasn’t lost on the Patriots captain.

"It is definitely different than the regular season,” he said. “It's cool to get everybody out there and come out with a big time win. You feel the environment and feel everything that it takes to win a big time game. It takes everybody, offense, defense and special teams. That was on full display today."

The Patriots offense wasn’t as smooth as it had been in weeks prior. Maye struggled with turnovers, and their offensive line was getting beat to start to evening. It wasn’t until a long drive — capped off by Henry’s first-career postseason score — put the game away.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It was honestly just great scheme and great design by Josh (McDaniels). Good timing. It's something we work on and obviously they're a very predominantly zone team. They played zone and we just caught them. Drake obviously threw a great ball. It took all guys and they blitzed a guy I just saw up the middle.“

New England will await the winner of the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers game to see who they’ll play next. For the time being, Henry and the Patriots will bask in the glory of their first postseason victory since Super Bowl LIII.

"That was really special and elite,” Henry said. “It was really cool to be a part of, it really was. We all felt the energy. Just thankful for Pats Nation and for coming out and for supporting. That was really a special night.”

