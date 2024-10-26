Ilia Topuria wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's stunning in-cage victory fit
In the main event of UFC 308, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria did something no other man had done before. In the third round of his title defense, Topuria became the first man to knock out former champion Max Holloway.
It was an emphatic victory to leave no doubt that Topuria is the baddest man in the division.
His win at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi was his second straight knockout win over a legendary former champion. He previously defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
After his win, Topuria celebrated the victory with his family.
Topuria's wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, was among the family members in the Octagon and she snapped a celebratory photo for the 'Gram.
Giorgina had nothing but high praise for Ilia leading up to his title defense, raving about his approach to meeting people and being an inspiration for the new generation of mixed martial artists.
"It’s amazing, to be honest, it’s great, I feel very inspired that he can do all this for the new generation and I am very proud of him," she said during an episode of UFC 308 Embedded on YouTube.
"He is very grateful to the fans and he always tries to give a little bit of himself to people."
Giorgina and Ilia have two children together: a son born in 2019 and a daughter born in 2024.
She is a businesswoman who founded the company "Future & Energy," which works to find sustainable solutions to better the practices and behaviors of society.
With the win over Holloway, Topuria advanced to 16-0 in his professional career with 6 wins by knockout, 8 by submission, and two by decision. The sky is the limit for one of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the UFC.
