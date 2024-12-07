'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt takes ice bath in the French Alps
It's not easy to become the No. 1 person in the world in any category, but that's exactly what Alica Schmidt has done.
The German track and field star has been dubbed the "World's Sexiest Athlete" and she continues to run with the title to the tune of 5.7 million followers on Instagram.
She often shares content from her adventures on the track and around the world.
MORE: 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt's dreamiest, steamiest pics from her Maldives vacation
In her latest offering, Alica shared some candid photos from a recent vacation in the French Alps. While you would think the snow-covered mountains would be cold enough, Alica wanted to test the limits.
She shared video of an ice plunge atop the mountain captioned, "rom training in South Africa straight into having an ice bath in the French Alps."
MORE: ‘World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt reveals new body mod in hard-to-see spot
MORE: Olympics’ 'world's sexiest athlete' Alica Schmidt drops luring Instagram post
Schmidt competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer with the Germany 4x400m team but failed to qualify for the finals. She had previously traveled to Tokyo as a substitute for the relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
As part of the 4x400m relay team, Schmidt has won silver at the European Athletics U20 Championships and bronze at the European Athletics U23 Championships.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game