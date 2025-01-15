The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts stealth tattoo in yoga crop-top selfie

The model and megainfluencer is leveling up, both physically and spiritually, ahead of her 40th birthday.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draya Michele is getting ready for a special occasion — and doing so in style.

RELATED: Draya Michele’s son Kniko, 22, same age as NBA star bf Jalen Green

Today, the model and megainfluencer took to her Instagram story to show off her yoga fit. Draya — who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green — attended a yoga session wearing a light green sports bra. She complemented the top with darker green yoga pants, and showed off the tattoo on the side of her body

Draya Michele / Instagram
Draya Michele shows off Fabletics yoga fit on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. / Draya Michele / Instagram

In addition to getting a spiritual and mental workout in, Draya also did a physical workout today, teasing her birthday.

“Back at it again for the birthday snatch,” she wrote in text overlaying another photo shared to her Story.

Draya Michele / Instagram
Draya Michele drops workout selfie ahead of her 40th birthday / Draya Michele / Instagram

Draya will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, Jan. 23. This birthday is particularly special, as she will be turning 40.

As her milestone birthday is just over a week away, things are looking up for Draya, as appears her yoga session went smoothly today. Unlike yesterday, when she spilled her coffee on the ground after class, which she revealed on her Story. Thankfully, the mother of three was able to brush off the situation and have a good laugh over the matter.. 

RELATED:
Draya Michele rocks sporty Adidas dress to support Rockets bf Jalen Green

"Like... I had way too much creamer anyway," she wrote.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion