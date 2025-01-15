Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts stealth tattoo in yoga crop-top selfie
Draya Michele is getting ready for a special occasion — and doing so in style.
Today, the model and megainfluencer took to her Instagram story to show off her yoga fit. Draya — who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green — attended a yoga session wearing a light green sports bra. She complemented the top with darker green yoga pants, and showed off the tattoo on the side of her body
In addition to getting a spiritual and mental workout in, Draya also did a physical workout today, teasing her birthday.
“Back at it again for the birthday snatch,” she wrote in text overlaying another photo shared to her Story.
Draya will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, Jan. 23. This birthday is particularly special, as she will be turning 40.
As her milestone birthday is just over a week away, things are looking up for Draya, as appears her yoga session went smoothly today. Unlike yesterday, when she spilled her coffee on the ground after class, which she revealed on her Story. Thankfully, the mother of three was able to brush off the situation and have a good laugh over the matter..
"Like... I had way too much creamer anyway," she wrote.
