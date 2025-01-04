Rockets Drop Game Against Celtics Despite Jalen Green's 27 Points
The Houston Rockets hosted the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the Toyota Center. Houston was looking to extend its win streak to two games against the defending champs without some of its key rotation players in Jabari Smith Jr., who broke his hand in shoot around Friday morning, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.
The Rockets started the game playing physical basketball under the rim as Alperen Şengün got off to a quick start. Countering that, the Celtics rode the hot hands of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who were hot from beyond the arc.
Star guard Jalen Green kept the game close, scoring 10 points in the second quarter.
Despite Green's heroics, Houston had trouble keeping up with the three-point shooting from Boston, which led it to a nine-point deficit heading into halftime.
Şengün, who started off hot to begin the game, was completely taken away by the Celtics in the third quarter as head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to roll with a double big lineup with Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kornet, forcing the Rockets star bigman into some tough shots under the basket.
Ultimately, Houston could not match the firepower of Boston as the deficit continued to extend behind Pritchard's shot-making abilities. The Celtics defeated the Rockets 109-86.
Green led Houston in the scoring department Friday night with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He was the lone bright spot for the Rockets as they struggled to find any offense in the matchup against Boston.
Veteran forward Jeff Green started in place of the injured Smith Jr. and gave Houston great energy on the defensive end. With Smith Jr. looking at an extended absence, there is an expectation that Jeff Green will continue to play increased minutes.
The Rockets will now turn their attention to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers who they will face on Sunday night back in the Toyota Center.
