The Rockets Have Lost Their Wings
A rash of injuries has been plaguing the Houston Rockets and forcing change in the rotation. Several players who play large roles for the team have missed time, and several will continue to miss time. Houston saw its wing and forward depth take big hits with injuries to Jabari Smith Jr. and the continuous difficulties of Tari Eason's unspecified injury woes. Houston will need to find some production while those players are recovering.
The Rockets have missed a lot with the temporary departure of Amen Thompson and the unfortunate news for Eason. Thompson's suspension landed during one of the biggest stretches of the season, and his absence has been felt. The team's point-of-attack defense took a hit with his suspension, and opposing star players had less resistance to help lead their teams offensively,
Eason is another player who would contribute to the team's wing depth, but it seems whatever injury he is healing from is taking longer than originally expected,
Jabari Smith Jr. is a forward who lives in the wing on offense. His shooting has improved this season and has become more consistent. He has also improved his defensive prowess, picking up several blocks throughout his recent stretch of strong play. Smith Jr. will miss a significant amount of time with a broken hand.
With all the injury issues, the Rockets have not had many clear options to fill the openings left by their injured players.
The clearest option to make up for those missing players is second-year player Cam Whitmore. He shows high effort on the offensive side of the floor and during rebounding attempts. He's also one of the team's most capable shooters, despite what his percentages this year say after a difficult beginning to his season. Whitmore is the player most prepared to take on a bigger role with some of those wings and forwards out for a significant period of time.
It becomes slightly questionable after Whitmore's opportunities. The following options might see varying levels of success and consistency unless the Rockets move to add some depth on the wing.
Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are two veterans on the team who represent the culture established by Head Coach Ime Udoka. They play hard on defense, show strong effort for rebounds and trust in their teammates on the offensive side of the floor. The issue is that their offensive games are limited compared to some of their teammates. Tate shows flashes of creating offense heading toward the bucket, but he hasn't been a consistent source of offense for the team. Jeff Green made a reputation for hitting deep shots from the forward position, but he's one of the players contributing to the Rockets' poor shooting percentage this season.
The Rockets are in a difficult situation regarding the wings and forwards on their team. Fortunately, they'll get Thompson back against the Los Angeles Lakers to end a difficult stretch. They still don't know who will step up for the team while some of their other players recover. Houston will look to keep their place in the standings as best it can until reinforcements arrive.
