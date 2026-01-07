Is James Harden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Knicks)
Los Angeles Clippers forward James Harden is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a shoulder injury.
Harden popped up on the injury report on Monday, as he was downgraded to questionable and eventually out for L.A.'s win over the Golden State Warriors. The team is calling Harden's injury "right should soreness."
This season, the former league MVP has appeared 32 of the Clippers' 35 games this season and is averaging 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
While Harden may not be an MVP candidate anymore, he's still one of the driving offensive forces for the Clippers and losing him on Wednesday night would be a major blow against a Knicks team that is 15-4 at home this season.
Los Angeles is currently a 5.5-point road underdog, even though the Knicks have lost four games in a row.
With Harden's status up in the air, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Clippers on Jan. 7.
Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Whether Harden plays or not, Kawhi Leonard is going to have a massive role for the L.A. offense on Wednesday night.
This season, Leonard is averaging 28.1 points per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range, and he has a great matchup on Wednesday against the Knicks. New York is 27th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.
To make matters worse, the Knicks are also just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
That sets up well for Leonard, who has knocked down three or more 3-pointers in five of his last eight games. Over that eight-game stretch, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in seven of those games.
That gives him a pretty solid floor against the Knicks, and Kawhi did take eight shots from 3, despite missing all of them, in Monday's win over Golden State. So, he's not going to be deterred from attempting a bunch of long-range shots on Wednesday.
