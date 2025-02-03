Chiefs-Eagles Matchup History Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to headline Sunday night, battling for the chance to be called champion. As the Chiefs look to lockdown history becoming the first ever NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls, the Eagles look to sweep the rug right under their feet.
While the game is a Super Bowl rematch, these two franchise's will play in their 12 contest ever against one another. From the first 11 games these two teams have played against each other, dating back to game one in 1972, the Chiefs hold onto the series win-loss total over Philadelphia.
Including their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles, the Chiefs overall record is 6-5 against Philadelphia. The franchises have battled back in forth, with multiple winning streaks happening in the short history between the two teams.
The first ever game went to the Eagles by the final score of 21-20. The games since have been nothing of must watch TV. The Chiefs put together back to back wins after their initial loss, but the Eagles would respond with a winning streak of their own.
From 2001-2009, the Chiefs were unable to defeat the Eagles, losing in blowout fashion two out of the three games. The Chiefs, after 2009, put the pieces to the puzzle together to take down the Eagles for a winning streak of their own.
Between 2013 to 2023's Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs won four straight games against their heated rivals. Although the Chiefs won four straight, the longest winning streak over the history of these two teams, the last game went to the Eagles.
In a redemption game following the Super Bowl LVII loss, the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 21-17 in 2023. Which now leads us to another matchup between these two franchises, and the second on the grandest stage of them all.
This will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fourth game played against the Eagles in his career. Going into Sunday, Mahomes holds a 2-1 record and a Super Bowl victory over the franchise, but will he be able to make it three wins in four games against Philadelphia? Tune in to find out.