Lions QB Jared Goff's amazing generosity recalled by ex-teammate for his son
Jared Goff has had an unreal career resurrection with the Detroit Lions (currently playing the Buffalo Bills in a thriller as of this posting).
After the Goff-led Los Angeles Rams lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots with Bill Belichick shutting down Sean McVay's prolific offense, the Rams head coach famously shipped Goff out of town to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. McVay and Stafford got their Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the 30-year-old Goff is poised to get his revenge with the 12-1 Lions.
After this story from ex-teammate Andrew Whitworth, now an analyst on Prime's Thursday Night Football, many more NFL fans will be rooting for Detroit to close the deal after this story about Goff with on of his sons, MIchael. (Whitworth, 43, has four children with his wife Melissa, including twins Sarah and Drew, and another daughter Katherine.)
"I'll never forget realizing how special he was going to be," Whitworth told fellow TNF analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick on their podcast, "Fitz & Whit." "A few weeks into the season, Michael, who you now, America has gotten to see... He shares with Jared Goff after one of the games in the locker room that he had lost his goldfish at home. He sat in Jared's locker the whole postgame while Jared was doing postgame interviews, and we must have just worked Jared over.
Jared comes up to Melissa and I, and I don't know how many times this has ever happened in the NFL. He comes up to Melissa and says. Hey, on Tuesday, on my day off, can I come and get a car seat from you? And we're like, why? He's like, well, I feel bad for Mike losing his goldfish,. 'm going to come get a car seat. I want to pick him up from school. I'm going to take him to PetSmart and we're going to get him some new fish.
He picks Michael up from kindergarten. He takes him to get him his own big, huge aquarium - two fish, all kinds of stuff. This is like the sickest aquarium a kid's ever had in their life. We could barely fit it in their room. And he named the two fish Goffy and Gurley for Jared and Todd Gurley. Such a cool moment. You know then, this kid gets it. He gets authentic relationships and creating bonds, and he's a little kid at heart himself. He's got a real passion for people."
The Lions are definitely the team every NFL fan is rooting for when their team gets eliminated. Stories like this, along with their historic futility, are what make the so lovable.
