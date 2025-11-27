The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals Lions '16' Thanksgiving fit for Packers game

The Detroit Lions quarterback's wife chose fashion over fandom.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 5, 2025: Christen Goff at the Detroit Lions game
Jan. 5, 2025: Christen Goff at the Detroit Lions game / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
In this story:

Baby Romy might be the center of attention now, but Jared Goff's wife Christen still knows how to steal the spotlight with her game-day fits.

The proud mama and part-time model showed off a look that has a very subtle shout-out to her Detroit Lions husband, with the No. 16 pin on the front, going with fashion over fandom for the big Thanksgiving game against their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

Christen Goff, Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The two were married in June 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mrs. Goff was certainly proud of the ensemble, flexing the completed look in an at-home selfie.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff / Christen Goff/Instagram

Christen Goff
Christen Goff / Christen Goff/Instagram

Christen and Jared, the four-time Pro Bowler who is certainly missing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this season, has had an unbelievable season away from the field as they welcomed their baby daughter Romy Isabelle Goff in July.

Since then, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been focusing on motherhood, proudly showing off Romy as her dad's No. 1 fan.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff shows off her Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary event / Christen Goff on Instagram

The dad-daughter bonding has reached an amazing level of cuteness, as Mrs. Goff showed off after last week's dramatic comeback win against the Giants, where Romy shared a heart-melting smile with Goff while being coddled in Chisten's arms.

Goff and the Lions hope that Romy and Christen are good-luck charms today against the Packers in a much needed win to keep pace with Johnson's Chicago Bears.

As always, Christen has already won with her fantastic game-day fit.

christen goff
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

