Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals Lions '16' Thanksgiving fit for Packers game
Baby Romy might be the center of attention now, but Jared Goff's wife Christen still knows how to steal the spotlight with her game-day fits.
The proud mama and part-time model showed off a look that has a very subtle shout-out to her Detroit Lions husband, with the No. 16 pin on the front, going with fashion over fandom for the big Thanksgiving game against their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.
Mrs. Goff was certainly proud of the ensemble, flexing the completed look in an at-home selfie.
Christen and Jared, the four-time Pro Bowler who is certainly missing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this season, has had an unbelievable season away from the field as they welcomed their baby daughter Romy Isabelle Goff in July.
Since then, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been focusing on motherhood, proudly showing off Romy as her dad's No. 1 fan.
The dad-daughter bonding has reached an amazing level of cuteness, as Mrs. Goff showed off after last week's dramatic comeback win against the Giants, where Romy shared a heart-melting smile with Goff while being coddled in Chisten's arms.
Goff and the Lions hope that Romy and Christen are good-luck charms today against the Packers in a much needed win to keep pace with Johnson's Chicago Bears.
As always, Christen has already won with her fantastic game-day fit.
