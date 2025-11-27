Christen Goff getting baby girl to smile at dad Jared is Lions good luck vs. Packers
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are not the offensive juggernaut like they were last season.
But on the home front, the four-time Pro Bowler is still on fire with his wife Christen Goff, the influencer and part-time model, and their adorable baby girl, Romy Isabelle Goff, who was born in July.
RELATED: Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson after viral Halloween costume?
Mrs. Goff charmingly bragged, "Romy knows ball" in an Instagram carousel post with Romy rocking a custom baby 'Daddy' Lions No. 16 jersey.
RELATED: Cowboys' George Pickens deletes unreal Brittany Mahomes post before Chiefs game
After their big comeback win against the snakebitten New York Giants, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared on TikTok an amazing moment between father and daughter where Goff's four-month-old baby girl sees daddy and gives him the biggest smile ever.
RELATED: Jared Goff's wife Christen flexes many bikini looks in a single day before Romy
If that's not one of the most amazing dad-girl moments, we don't know what is. And heading into Detroit's short week against their bitter NFC North rival Green Bay Packers for the Lions' traditional Thanksgiving game, Romy's smile has gone viral and is the perfect good-luck charm.
On the field, the Lions and Goff certainly seem to be missing former offensive genius Ben Johnson, who now has the Chicago Bears surprisingly in first place in their division.
Goff still has time to figure it out, and Lions fans know the team peaked too early last season, when Detroit lost in a stunning upset in the NFC divisional round against then rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, leaving Mrs. Goff literally sobbing.
Now she's wiped away those tears to be a happy mama, and Romy is the biggest win for the Goffs this season no matter what happens on Thanksgiving or the rest of the year.
As dads, we all strive to have our kids give us heart-melting smiles like Romy's. She for one does not care if her father wins or loses, even on Turkey Day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash