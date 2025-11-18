Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette reveals head-turning Dolphins fit from win in Spain
The Miami Dolphins have won two games in a row with their 16-13 overtime win over the Washington Commanders from Madrid, Spain, this past weekend. The best highlight, however, may have once again been third-string quarterback Zach Wilson’s wife’s fit as she rocked a head-turning look she just shared on Tuesday.
Zach may not be playing much with only 32 yards on the season, but his wife’s game-day look are always a hit. Her sleeveless Dolphins top in the shocking win over the Bills certainly stood out, and before that she stole the headlines when she posed with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader. There are others, like the stunner below.
RELATED: BYU legend Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shows off dream Utah mansion being built
While in Madrid, Nicolette showed off have a WAGs day shopping spree and some high-end brands. She’d bust out a fancier-than-usual fit for the home of Real Madrid soccer at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with his jaw-dropping custom Dolphins look.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette rocks pilates fit next to Cavinder twin
Nicolette and Zach met in 2021 when he was with the New York Jets. She’d follow him last season to the Denver Broncos where he didn’t even play behind Bo Nix. This offseason the couple got married in NYC where she crushed him in her wedding dress.
The Dolphins have a bye week before trying to make it three wins in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints at home on November 30.
Win or lose, we know Nicolette will bring out her game-day best.
