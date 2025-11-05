BYU legend Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shows off dream Utah mansion being built
It's easy to forget that Zach Wilson had a prolific career at BYU.
Now labeled as the dreaded bust, the former second overall pick of the New York Jets has been unable to replicate his success at the college football level, when the still only 26 year old threw for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns, having a gaudy career passer rating of 162.9, including a bonkers 196.4 his junior year before declaring for the NFL draft.
Wilson is still trying to get another chance as Tua Tagovailoa's backup with the Miami Dolphins, but in the meantime, his wife Nicolette, who often gets more attention than her husband as a popular NFL WAG showing off her game-day looks, shared the beautiful mansion the couple is building in Utah amongst the majestic mountain scenery.
"It's coming along," Nicolette wrote in on her Instagram Stories, plus also sharing the same images in an IG carousel about their bye-week adventures in Utah.
Then Zach and Nicolette hug in a sweet couples moment in front of their future dream home.
Funny enough, it would be easy to assume that Zach, originally from Draper, Utah, and Nicolette would have met either growing up in Utah or at BYU. That is not the case. They met at Citi Field during a New York Mets game, where Wilson recognized his future wife, who was already famous as an influencer, then known as Nicolette Dellanno.
The then Jets quarterback DMed her, and the rest is history. Mrs. Wilson is from Colts Neck, New Jersey, but it's obvious she fell in love with the Beehive State.
Wilson also spent last season with the Denver Broncos, and if you follow Nicolette on social media, she has remained close with Bo Nix's wife Izzy and Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy.
Mrs. Nix wrote in the comments of the Utah adventures post, "I’m coming with next time 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," while Mrs. Stidham added, "miss yall 🥹."
Soon enough, all of Nicolette's friends and family will be able to visit the Wilsons in their new dream estate, where Zach is probably still considered a legend and not an NFL bust.
