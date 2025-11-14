Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette turns heads in Spain on Dolphins WAGs shopping spree
The Miami Dolphins are coming off the shocker of the NFL season in last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. They’ll look to make it two in a row this week vs. Washington Commanders in the NFL’s Spain game. Quarterback Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette, however, already won this week no matter what with her fit from Madrid.
Zach may not be playing much as a third string quarterback (only 32 yards on the season), but his wife’s game-day look are always a highlight. Her sleeveless Dolphins top vs. the Bills certainly turned some heads last week, and before that she stole the headlines when she posed with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader. There are others, like the stunner below.
Nicolette posted enjoying some luxury brand shopping with the girls while out in the city where she rocked an eye-popping look.
Nicolette and Zach met in 2021 when he was a bust of a pick for the New York Jets. She’d follow him last season to the Denver Broncos, and in the offseason the couple got married in NYC where she crushed her wedding dress.
Now, she’s all about the Dolphins.
What will she wear on game-day in Spain? Maybe she’ll get inspiration from the city.
