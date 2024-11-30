The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods flexes new hair color in matching zebra coat, Hermes bag

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, showed off her new hair color with a color-coordinator zebra coat and Hermes bag.

Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
 Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, has been waking waves as an NBA WAG. The influencer and socialite continues to pop up in stunning fits seeingly everyday.

Woods has been showing up to support KAT at several games with eye-catching fits, including stunning courtside next to Cardi B.

The NBA WAG detailed the couple's "insane" October in New York, while Towns appeared in Woods' provocative music video, and now her November is ending on a high note.

Woods took to social media to flex her new, darker hair color and made sure to color-coordinate her fit so everything matched.

She was rocking a flashy zebra coat and rare Hermes bag to complete the look.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram


Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

It is safe to say that Jordyn understood the assignent

Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.

Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.

