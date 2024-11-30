Jordyn Woods flexes new hair color in matching zebra coat, Hermes bag
Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, has been waking waves as an NBA WAG. The influencer and socialite continues to pop up in stunning fits seeingly everyday.
Woods has been showing up to support KAT at several games with eye-catching fits, including stunning courtside next to Cardi B.
The NBA WAG detailed the couple's "insane" October in New York, while Towns appeared in Woods' provocative music video, and now her November is ending on a high note.
Woods took to social media to flex her new, darker hair color and made sure to color-coordinate her fit so everything matched.
She was rocking a flashy zebra coat and rare Hermes bag to complete the look.
It is safe to say that Jordyn understood the assignent
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
