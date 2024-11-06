The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods goes glam free in workout selfie

The social media influencer is usually dressed to the nines as an A-list New York Knicks WAG. Today she was getting back into her workout routine in a crop top.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Cover-Images

It's hard to always look so flawless.

When social media influencer and girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns posts on social media, she's almost always completely put together with a fly fit and perfect hair and makeup. Although to be fair, she also shares her beauty secrets from no makeup to full wowza.

Having recently put together the personal and provocative memento music video "Be With You" for her man KAT, Woods was back to work in the gym, posting about it on her Instagram Stories.

The 27-year-old former reality star captioned the workout grind, "Trying to get back in the swing of things," and while she went glam free, Woods still looked fantastic in a black crop top and tight black-and-white patterned athleisure pants with her hair tied back.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

KAT also needs to get back into the swing of things, as the Knicks small forward had a game against the Houston Rockets that he'd like to forget in a 109-97 loss, with a decent stat line of 17 points, 19 rebounds, but a plus/minus of -26. Towns is still trying to find the right role with his new team, and he's shown games of brilliance like his ridiculous 44-point game against the Miami Heat last week.

Woods has fit into her new hometown effortlessly, attending swanky events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or hitting the town with her man or fellow Knicks WAGs for bonding sessions, and to presumably spill the tea of course.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods posts in a leopard-print catsuit from Paris. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Speaking of dishing, maybe the next big memento for Woods will be an engagement ring from KAT, since the two always coyly dance around the next big move in their relationship. Now that's a true plus over any minus.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

