Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods goes glam free in workout selfie
It's hard to always look so flawless.
When social media influencer and girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns posts on social media, she's almost always completely put together with a fly fit and perfect hair and makeup. Although to be fair, she also shares her beauty secrets from no makeup to full wowza.
Having recently put together the personal and provocative memento music video "Be With You" for her man KAT, Woods was back to work in the gym, posting about it on her Instagram Stories.
The 27-year-old former reality star captioned the workout grind, "Trying to get back in the swing of things," and while she went glam free, Woods still looked fantastic in a black crop top and tight black-and-white patterned athleisure pants with her hair tied back.
KAT also needs to get back into the swing of things, as the Knicks small forward had a game against the Houston Rockets that he'd like to forget in a 109-97 loss, with a decent stat line of 17 points, 19 rebounds, but a plus/minus of -26. Towns is still trying to find the right role with his new team, and he's shown games of brilliance like his ridiculous 44-point game against the Miami Heat last week.
Woods has fit into her new hometown effortlessly, attending swanky events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or hitting the town with her man or fellow Knicks WAGs for bonding sessions, and to presumably spill the tea of course.
Speaking of dishing, maybe the next big memento for Woods will be an engagement ring from KAT, since the two always coyly dance around the next big move in their relationship. Now that's a true plus over any minus.
