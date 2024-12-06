Josh Allen’s main Buffalo house close to Bills stadium shockingly cheap
It’s been a huge year for Josh Allen. Not only did he propose and get engaged to girlfriend and actress Hailee Steinfeld, he’s the favorite to win the NFL MVP and has his Buffalo Bills rolling.
He’s also enjoying the monster contract he signed in 2021 in a six-year deal worth up to $258 million, which includes a $150 million in guaranteed funds and an average annual salary of over $43 million.
With all that money, Allen can afford to live where he wants. His main residence is still the house he purchased in 2018 after the Bills drafted him just five minutes away from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. He purchased the property for the shockingly-low price of $659,900.
The house sits on 15 acres of private land and is 3,600 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It’s two stories and features a spacious kitchen, a cozy fireplace, a two-car garage, and a backyard with a pool. It’s a very comfortable and humble property for such a big name.
While that’s his main in-season residence, don’t let that fool you: Allen has a real estate portfolio worth at least $12 million, including 31 more acres of land he bought in Orchard Park in 2021 for $500,000 to build on, and two California homes including a $7.2 million beach property in Dana Point.
He’s also marrying Steinfeld who has her own giant real estate portfolio (see her house in the link toward the beginning).
The only question now is where will the two live together?
