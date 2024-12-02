Tom Brady makes Buffalo joke while showing shredded body shirtless
Tom Brady doesn’t have to worry about playing in cold weather games anymore. He had plenty of that in his career. Now, he can crack jokes while watching other teams play in frigid conditions like Sunday night’s San Francisco 49ers game at the Buffalo Bills.
Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and won a total of seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback won many games in conditions just like Buffalo’s snow game for Sunday Night Football (see the Tuck Rule game). While the teams — and WAGs like Claire Kittle — were battling the conditions, the now FOX Sports NFL commentator, who called the Thanksgiving game for the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys, was off enjoying a lot of sun.
The 47-year-old Brady took to social media to show off his shredded body shirtless while catching some fish on a boat. He commented on the Buffalo weather: “A little warmer than it looked in Buffalo last night.”
Wow. It does look nice there. Brady certainly looks like he could still be playing. He also looks like he’s getting over the Gisele Bündchen pregnancy news by catching some big fish.
Brady recently shared the secret to his stunning body in his late 40s. It’s definitely working as evident here.
The NFL legend then showed off his golf swing while on his little vacation.
Looking good, Tom. Those are some elite calves, too.
It’s great that Brady was able to enjoy some sun and fun and not having to be in Buffalo on Sunday.
