Josh Allen has perfect husband reaction to Hailee Steinfeld Broncos photo going viral

If you thought Josh Allen would be upset that his wife was once a Denver Broncos fan, think again.

The Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP has an AFC Divisional playoff round showdown against those Broncos, and an old photo of the "Sinners" star rocking the Denver orange has blown up on social media like it's 2016.

Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, funny enough, the photo that has gone viral is from 2016, so it's totally on-brand for a couple of reasons now.

Steinfeld grew up in Los Angeles, but the Rams were in St. Louis for most of her upbringing, not moving back to LA until 2016. So if she did adopt the Broncos as her childhood team, that's totally justified in our humble opinion. Steinfeld, 29, was born in 1996.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Denver Broncos game in 2016.



pic.twitter.com/QWyae1oHYQ — GO CHIEFS ❤️💛 (@ladysteinfeld) April 8, 2025

Steinfeld also rocked a Seattle Seahawks jersey that same year, so 2016 is on fire once again. And if that's the Super Bowl matchup, maybe it was fate.

Seattle you were AMAZING tonight. Thank you for the love, and thank you @seahawks for the jersey. 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/iTYdxRv1hD — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 17, 2016

Allen also had the perfect husband reaction when he found out

Dec. 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles toward the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who has the game, asked the Bills quarterback what he thought about the viral Broncos photo, and he laughed, saying she was probably paid to be there for some sort of branded content event given she was already a breakout star for "True Grit" at the age of 13.

Then hilariously Allen, also 29, said the most husband thing ever, adding, he definitely wasn't going to bring it up at home.

Now that is certainly a husband who has already learned to choose his battles, and bringing up an embarrassing photo from a decade ago seems like a good choice to avoid as a dinner topic.

Allen is more worried about the stout Broncos defense, but as the four-time Pro Bowler, and now widely considered the best QB1 in the NFL proved last week, he's on a one-man mission to get Bills Mafia their first ever Super Bowl.

Hailee will certainly be celebrating in full Bills gear if that dream were to ever come true.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

