Josh Allen has perfect husband reaction to Hailee Steinfeld Broncos photo going viral
If you thought Josh Allen would be upset that his wife was once a Denver Broncos fan, think again.
The Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP has an AFC Divisional playoff round showdown against those Broncos, and an old photo of the "Sinners" star rocking the Denver orange has blown up on social media like it's 2016.
RELATED: Josh Allen has strong reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes look
In fact, funny enough, the photo that has gone viral is from 2016, so it's totally on-brand for a couple of reasons now.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shows off baby-bump stunner before Josh Allen, Bills final home game
Steinfeld grew up in Los Angeles, but the Rams were in St. Louis for most of her upbringing, not moving back to LA until 2016. So if she did adopt the Broncos as her childhood team, that's totally justified in our humble opinion. Steinfeld, 29, was born in 1996.
RELATED: Josh Allen has perfect reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's pregnancy announcement
Steinfeld also rocked a Seattle Seahawks jersey that same year, so 2016 is on fire once again. And if that's the Super Bowl matchup, maybe it was fate.
Allen also had the perfect husband reaction when he found out
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who has the game, asked the Bills quarterback what he thought about the viral Broncos photo, and he laughed, saying she was probably paid to be there for some sort of branded content event given she was already a breakout star for "True Grit" at the age of 13.
Then hilariously Allen, also 29, said the most husband thing ever, adding, he definitely wasn't going to bring it up at home.
Now that is certainly a husband who has already learned to choose his battles, and bringing up an embarrassing photo from a decade ago seems like a good choice to avoid as a dinner topic.
Allen is more worried about the stout Broncos defense, but as the four-time Pro Bowler, and now widely considered the best QB1 in the NFL proved last week, he's on a one-man mission to get Bills Mafia their first ever Super Bowl.
Hailee will certainly be celebrating in full Bills gear if that dream were to ever come true.
