Josh Allen’s sisters Nicala, Makenna flaunt private jet selfie to Bills game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hope to keep playing after Saturday’s game at the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. His two sisters made the trip and had a rare pose together ready to cheer on bro.

The 29-year-old reigning MVP quarterback is trying to bring Buffalo home its first Super Bowl championship this season and will have to get through a rowdy crowd at Mile High Stadium to get back to the AFC Championship Game where he fell last year to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) left the field in the AFC Championship game falling just short of going to the Super Bowl. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He’ll at least have family there amongst the Broncos fans to cheer him on.

Younger sister Makenna Allen, who just turned 25 this week while wearing a stunning sparkly Bills fit, and older sister Nicala Madden made the trek and took a selfie together flexing the private jet they flew in on. Makenna wrote, “Let’s do this 💙❤️.”

Josh Allen’s sister Nicala (left) and Makenna | Makenna Allen/Instagram

No doubt they’ll be in full Bills gear for the game like this game-day photo of them.

Makenna works as a marketing associate for Westide Produce, while Nicala is an entrepreneur who co-founded the Little Dreamers Company, a children's apparel brand specializing in bamboo pajamas.

Allen also has a younger brother named Jason Allen.

Will Hailee Steinfeld be joining them?

Last week, the actress and wife of Josh missed his win at the Jacksonville Jaguars for a selfish reason.

“The Queen of Buffalo” doesn’t travel often to road games with her busy schedule, but Bills Mafia would love to see her in Denver — a team she used to root for and has had old photos of her as a Broncos fan resurface this week (see above related link).

Make no mistake, she’s no doubt be all for her hubby and the Bills Bills this Saturday.

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

