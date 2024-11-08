Josh Allen's gf Hailee Steinfeld flaunts throwback sparkly midriff gown stunner
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are more public than ever now with their relationship, but she still steals his thunder on her own.
The couple recently attended a Buffalo Bills teammate’s big reveal together after Steinfeld went full Bills Mafia mode for last week’s game. This all came after the two shared a rare PDA moment at their Halloween party with a kiss.
Now the 27-year-old girlfriend of the Bills quarterback once again upstaged his winning performance with a throwback look in a sparkly midriff gown that revealed her abs that she wore for the premiere of Arcane Season 2. She posted her best looks on Instagram to promote the show, which kicks off Saturday, November 9 on Netflix.
If that doesn’t get you to watch the show, nothing will. Simply stunning, Steinfeld.
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Besides Arcane, she is known for her roles in True Grit, the Marvel TV series Hawkeye, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
While the couple is more public than ever now, Steinfeld still produces plenty of wins on her own.
