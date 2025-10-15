Justin Herbert’s gf Madison Beer teases big-time new gig in signature pink look
Madison Beer just hard launched her relationship with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Now, she’s hard launching her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut.
The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert were first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”. They then were seen holding hands with a bottle of wine on the way to a friend’s house.
She dropped hints they were together all season including loving his Chargers posts, and showing up to games.
Then, they went official with a pregame kiss at the beginning of October in a game in Los Angeles vs. the Washington Commanders.
The singer and model Beer now will have her chance to shine as part of the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as a headline performer along with other musicians Missy Elliott, Karol G, and TWICE. The show will also feature the first-ever professional athlete in Angel Reese.
Beer previewed the show on Wednesday morning with a teasing look:
It should be quite the show and Herbert will likely be tuning in to cheer on his new girlfriend this time before he takes on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at home.
