Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods' epic 'girls holiday pj party'
Influencer and socialite turned NBA WAG Jordyn Woods has re-embracing the spotlight since boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The NBA WAG detailed the couple's "insane" October in New York, while Towns appeared in Woods' provocative music video.
She has even been flexing her skills as a party planner.
After pulling out all of the stops for her man, Woods is putting the focus on her girlfriends for an epic holiday pajama party. Of course, she had to rep the Knicks on the way in.
Planning holiday parties is a lot of work, though.
So much work that Jordyn overlooked her own decorating and putting up her Christmas tree with the clock counting down until the big day.
Better act fast, because Jolly Saint Nick is going to be here in just three days.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
