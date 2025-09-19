Karrueche Tran flexes dramatic new ab-flexing look without Deion Sanders
Karrueche Tran basically confirmed her relationship with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview. She also just confirmed she can rock a fire fit out on her own.
The Emmy Award-winning actress Tran, 37, made headlines when she was seen emotional at The 58-year-old Sanders’ bedside when he was in the hospital for his bladder cancer surgery.
Sanders thankfully has a clean bill of health and is cancer-free and on the Colorado sidelines for games this season.
Unlike Deion who pretended his phone reception was cutting out to avoid a question about his relationship with Tran, she opened up about it recently:
“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want," Tran recently said on "What's Next with J. Ryan" podcast. "I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old, and so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”
Tran, who also dated singer Chris Brown, can certainly rock a fit like during her girls trip to Ibiza, and this red dress below.
For her latest fit hit, she busted out the abs without Sanders at the world premiere of the movie “Him”.
Colorado is back home on Saturday vs. the Wyoming Cowboys. Will Tran and her fire looks make an appearance to root on Sanders?
