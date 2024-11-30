The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kaylee Hartung flaunts NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk's custom Chiefs-Raiders jacket

NFL sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung showed off a custom, reversible jacket created by 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk made for NFL's Black Friday debut on Prime Video.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The NFL made its Black Friday debut on Prime Video with a wild game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, but before the game, NFL on Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung showed off something else that stole the show: the latest custom offering from Kristin Juszcyck, which would be awarded to the game's MVP.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.

This piece was a reversible jacket with the Chiefs logo and detailing on one side, and Raiders on the other, while the NFL on Prime Video logo was across the back.

Hartung showed off the inredible jacket before the game.

NFL on Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung shows off a custom jacket designed by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk for the Black Friday debut. / NFL on Prime Video/Instagram
NFL on Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung shows off a custom jacket designed by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk for the Black Friday debut. / NFL on Prime Video/Instagram

NFL on Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung shows off a custom jacket designed by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk for the Black Friday debut. / NFL on Prime Video/Instagram

The jacket was awarded to Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton after Kansas City's win. He recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) one tackle for a loss, and one fumble recovery in the game.

Kristin later showed off the details of her incredible work with a post of her own on Instagram showing the process of how it all came together.

Watch a master at work.

Now that is talent.

Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.

It will be exciting to see what fit she comes up with next, because you know it is going to be a hit.

