Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia sizzles in low-cut fire-red dress
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is growing up so fast and as such posting more adult outfits.
The 21-year-old oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is looking more and more like her mom Vanessa, and even hanging with her at a swanky Indian wedding in a fancy fit, and hitting a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game for sweet mother-daughter moments while revealing her tattoo.
The USC film student and model has posted grown-up looks like her sideways selfie, her sophisticated USC campus look, and a naughty seductive ringmaster Halloween costume.
In her latest post, Natalia wished some friends a belated birthday on Instagram, but showed off her low-cut fire-red dress in it.
She really does look like a young Vanessa.
When Natalia isn’t all glammed up, she’s also helping mom with her sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. When she graduates from college she wants to be a film director and recently did a TikTok “Star Wars” skit where she dressed up as a major character.
It seems like just yesterday Natalia was a little girl hanging with dad at basketball events like All-Star weekend when she met Dikembe Mutombo in a hilarious story Kobe shared.
How time flies. Now she’s a young lady and sharing grown-up looks.
