Natalia Bryant snaps amazing stealth black-and-white photo of mom Vanessa

The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant captures mom in a beautiful moment while on a family ski trip.

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant has brought her late husband Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” and slayed the holiday season.

While no doubt it’s a difficult time in the Bryant household with the death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna coming up in January, the family is staying strong together and sharing adorable happy moments like their most recent skiing trip where Vanessa shared the family hitting the slopes and posing for the camera.

Daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, are all together like they were for Halloween in their cute costumes and Thanksgiving on a country outdoors trip.

Natalia took the time to share an epic photo of mom in the moment on the mountain in a black-and-white stealth photo.

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

What a beautiful shot and she made sure to tag mom in it. While you can’t see Vanessa’s face, it’s the just a touching moment of a daughter capturing her mother.

Natalia took her own selfie — in color — in a close-up black fit for her own perfect shot.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia pose for the camera together. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa, 42, has shown she’s in the holiday spirit while remembering husband Kobe (and Gigi) with elite Christmas gifts to friends Russell Wilson and Ciara, as well as former Los Angeles Lakers starPau Gasol and his family. She even customized her Elf on the Shelf to honor her late husband with an amazing tribute.

Her perseverance embodies Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” mantra and he definitely lives on through his wife and daughters.

