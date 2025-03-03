Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia slays sleek black gown for Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Natalia Bryant has grown up so much that she went to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant is now 22, and the model and USC film student has looks just like mom Vanessa — just much taller.
Natalia has slayed a lot of fits lately like with her black leather coat and infectious smile, and her shoestring crop top, and her matching look with her sorority sisters.
While she’s no stranger to being shown out in public like her sweet mother-daughter date night for a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, and most recently at a USC-UCLA women’s basketball game sitting courtside together, an Oscars party is a whole new level — and she certainly didn’t disappoint. Natalia crushed a stunning black gown and showed off her Hall of Fame-worthy smile once again.
Wow, truly an incredible look.
When Natalia isn’t in school or slaying at Oscars parties, she’s helping mom with her sisters, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
The family recently took a ski trip together over winter break and shared some adorable moments.
But Sunday night belonged to Natalia. No doubt, dad Kobe and sister Gianna would be so proud to see the woman Natalia has become with sophisticated looks like her Oscars party slay.
