The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia styles in sophisticated USC campus look

The model and Trojans student crushes her latest fit looking very grown up.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Natalia Diamanté Bryant is looking more and more grown up as her latest look shows.

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at 21 years old, Natalia is paving her way as a model and a film major at USC.

She’s also looking just like her mom Vanessa. The two have recently been seen together at a swanky Indian wedding dressed alike, sharing mother-daughter moments at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, and dressing up together with younger sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, for Halloween.

RELATED: Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits

On her own, Natalia has shown her more adult side in a naughty seductive ringmaster Halloween costume, and some sweet dance moves to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Her latest fall campus pictures show her unique, yet sophisticated style.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

 She looks stunning.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Natalia also helps mom with her sisters when she can. When she graduates from college she wants to be a film director. She recently did a TikTok “Star Wars” skit she shared where she dressed up as a major character.

With everything she’s been through with the loss of her dad and sister Gigi in 2020, it’s amazing to see her smiling and thriving. Dad would certainly be proud.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion