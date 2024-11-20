Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia styles in sophisticated USC campus look
Natalia Diamanté Bryant is looking more and more grown up as her latest look shows.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at 21 years old, Natalia is paving her way as a model and a film major at USC.
She’s also looking just like her mom Vanessa. The two have recently been seen together at a swanky Indian wedding dressed alike, sharing mother-daughter moments at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, and dressing up together with younger sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, for Halloween.
RELATED: Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits
On her own, Natalia has shown her more adult side in a naughty seductive ringmaster Halloween costume, and some sweet dance moves to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
Her latest fall campus pictures show her unique, yet sophisticated style.
She looks stunning.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Natalia also helps mom with her sisters when she can. When she graduates from college she wants to be a film director. She recently did a TikTok “Star Wars” skit she shared where she dressed up as a major character.
With everything she’s been through with the loss of her dad and sister Gigi in 2020, it’s amazing to see her smiling and thriving. Dad would certainly be proud.
