Landry Kiffin gets NYC birthday shopping spree from dad Lane in flashy green coat
Landry Kiffin hit New York City with dad Lane Kiffin to continue her epic birthday celebration.
The daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach has been a bright spot for the team all season with her school spirited mirror selfie and her blue low-cut polka dot Rebels dress. She’s also the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss.
For her 20th birthday, Landry slayed an extremely low-cut fit and had a good time at a private party. She also posed with mom Layla and dad, where the mother-daughter duo upstaged dad in sassy looks. It also sparked rumors that Lane and his ex-wife Layla were getting back together after being divorced since 2016.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wows in her USC volleyball uniform
Landry then flew to NYC with dad, which she said she wanted to do in a September TikTok video where Lane was worried about the timing with the start of the College Football Playoff. Well, he doesn’t have to worry about that now as Ole Miss didn’t make it and is off until the Gator Bowl on January 1.
While there, Landry looks like she had a major shopping spree while bundling up in a flashy green jacket and a black beanie.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top, Ole Miss custom jacket
Dad does earn $9 million a year so he better have given her his credit card. Did she have a set budget?
Maybe Landry bought the athleisure suit Lane wore that she wanted for Christmas.
It looks like she had a good time in The Big Apple. That’s better than making the College Football Playoff, right? Lane and Landry can at least go “ice skating” as he said in the video.
