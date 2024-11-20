The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin gives dad Lane hilarious gift about being his 'little girl'

The Ole Miss father-daughter duo have shared lots of special moments this season.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and his 19-year-old daughter Landry have quite the special connection.

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and his sophomore daughter have shown a special bond this season. After all, it was Landry who got dad to stay and coach at the school — something Lane acknowledged after Ole Miss’ big win over the Georgia Bulldogs where he had a heartfelt hug with her on the field where she told him a tearjerking message as well.

When dad won his 100th overall college game, it was Landry who got him an awesome sweet treat to mark the moment. Now, she got him another elite gift with this coffee mug.

Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

That’s hilarious. You can see Landry standing in the background of the photo as well.

She isn’t a “financial burden” either as dad is making the big bucks: Lane’s salary sits at $9 million per year through 2029. He can certainly afford her tuition that has an average cost of over $27,000 per year at Ole Miss.

No. 9 Ole Miss returns from a bye this weekend to play at the Florida Gators. Landry can bring dad’s new mug and fill it with Gatorade and dump it on him if the team wins on Saturday.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

