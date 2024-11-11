Landry Kiffin’s touching message to dad Lane after big Ole Miss win
Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got the biggest win of the season Saturday over then No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. He also had a very heartwarming moment after the game with daughter Landry.
Landry, 19, is a sophomore at the school and is usually posting selfies showing her school pride, or in a low-cut polka dot cocktail dress on game day, or her fire-red Ole Miss miniskirt that sizzled on Saturday.
After the big 28-10 win in Oxford, Mississippi, Landry and her dad shared a touching hug on the field. In a press conference, the coach talked about the “cool” and “special moment” with his daughter and her telling him, “Pops would be really proud of you.”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava’s jaw-dropping ‘Beaux and Arrows’ sorority dress
“Pops” refers to Lane’s dad Monte Kiffin, who died in July. Monte was a famous defensive coordinator in the NFL, including 13 seasons with the vaunted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that won a Super Bowl.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian goes Gucci in smoking hot fit for Florida-Texas game
Landry is a main reason dad stayed to coach at Ole Miss instead of Auburn, which he mentioned in the press conference.
“I was kind of thinking, too, thanking her, a couple of years ago…the auburn decision, staying here, Lane said. “When she had said during that decision process, ‘Hey, I just got here,’ which she came here to live with me and go to Oxford High and then she was coming to Ole Miss. And she said, ‘Don’t leave me now.’ It is just kind of cool how things happened.
When Lane got his 100th overall college win, Landry gave him a sweet gift.
It’s all worked out quite well for the daughter and dad Rebels duo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.