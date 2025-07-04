Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes epic black cowboy fit on Nashville July 4th trip
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry hit up Nashville, Tennessee, for a Fourth of July gals weekend. She didn’t disappoint with her country fit.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach and mom Layla Kiffin, who dad recently reconciled with after being divorced since 2016.
She was a star during football season for Ole Miss — she’s also a student there — with fits like her polka-dot dress, and and her custom Ole Miss jacket crushing dad in a selfie.
She’s on summer break, and taking a weekend break from teaching pilates classes where she destroyed the Rebels football coach and team with a workout.
After a fun bikini-filled rafting trip on the biggest raft you’ll ever see, Landry headed to Nashville and dropped this stunning black cowboy fit.
She also switched it up with a patriotic cowgirl fit on the 4th.
Landry has a brother Knox, 16, who moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to finish his last two years of high school as he’s being recruited as a quarterback, and sister Presley, 18, who is going to the University of Southern California to be a USC Trojans volleyball player.
Mom will be joining Knox and Landry in time for football season where Landry is already in elite fit form with college football season only two months away.
