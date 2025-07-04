The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes epic black cowboy fit on Nashville July 4th trip

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach gets in the country spirit on a gals trip.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry hit up Nashville, Tennessee, for a Fourth of July gals weekend. She didn’t disappoint with her country fit.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach and mom Layla Kiffin, who dad recently reconciled with after being divorced since 2016.

She was a star during football season for Ole Miss — she’s also a student there — with fits like her polka-dot dress, and and her custom Ole Miss jacket crushing dad in a selfie.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She’s on summer break, and taking a weekend break from teaching pilates classes where she destroyed the Rebels football coach and team with a workout.

After a fun bikini-filled rafting trip on the biggest raft you’ll ever see, Landry headed to Nashville and dropped this stunning black cowboy fit.

Landry Kiffin and friends
Landry Kiffin/Instagram
Landry and friend
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She also switched it up with a patriotic cowgirl fit on the 4th.

Landry Kiffin (right) and friend
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry has a brother Knox, 16, who moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to finish his last two years of high school as he’s being recruited as a quarterback, and sister Presley, 18, who is going to the University of Southern California to be a USC Trojans volleyball player.

Mom will be joining Knox and Landry in time for football season where Landry is already in elite fit form with college football season only two months away.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

