Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hilariously disses daughter Landry with harsh joke

The Rebels football coach gives his daughter a hard time in a post that has him laughing.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin loves to give his daughter Landry a hard time with his social media posts as he has a super close relationship with her. His latest one is a hilarious diss on her personality.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach’s 20-year-old daughter goes to the Univesity of Mississippi and is dad’s No. 1 fan as seen at games like her touching hug after a win with him, and with her fits like her Rebels polka-dot blue dress and her school pride Ole Miss custom jacket.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

We’ve also seen dad hanging with her and her sorority sisters at dinner, and her crushing him in her pilates crop top for a selfie, and taking an epic selfie at the spot USC infamously fired him at in 2013.

Lane also makes cameos in her TikToks like when he trolled Landry’s spending habits, and for daughter Presley’s graduation in a video Landry made.

Lane Kiffin and Landry
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

He couldn’t help but laugh at his latest post that he tagged Landry on about her being “like a hand grenade.”

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Landry and dad are clearly close that he can post that. Her brother Knox, 16, also moved in with them and attends Oxford High School, and soon mom Layla Kiffin will be joining them after Lane and her reconciled after being divorced since 2016.

It’s going to be fun to see the posts coming out when all of them are together in the fall.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

