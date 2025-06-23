Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hilariously disses daughter Landry with harsh joke
Lane Kiffin loves to give his daughter Landry a hard time with his social media posts as he has a super close relationship with her. His latest one is a hilarious diss on her personality.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach’s 20-year-old daughter goes to the Univesity of Mississippi and is dad’s No. 1 fan as seen at games like her touching hug after a win with him, and with her fits like her Rebels polka-dot blue dress and her school pride Ole Miss custom jacket.
We’ve also seen dad hanging with her and her sorority sisters at dinner, and her crushing him in her pilates crop top for a selfie, and taking an epic selfie at the spot USC infamously fired him at in 2013.
Lane also makes cameos in her TikToks like when he trolled Landry’s spending habits, and for daughter Presley’s graduation in a video Landry made.
He couldn’t help but laugh at his latest post that he tagged Landry on about her being “like a hand grenade.”
Landry and dad are clearly close that he can post that. Her brother Knox, 16, also moved in with them and attends Oxford High School, and soon mom Layla Kiffin will be joining them after Lane and her reconciled after being divorced since 2016.
It’s going to be fun to see the posts coming out when all of them are together in the fall.
