Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts sorority sister fun on giant river raft

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach kicks off summer on the water.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin watches during the second half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels.
Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin watches during the second half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Summer officially started on Friday and Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry Kiffin shared some fun and sun with her Ole Miss sorority sisters on the biggest river raft you’ll see.

Landry, 20, is the Ole Miss Rebels head coach’s biggest fan, sharing a touching moment with her dad after a big win, and giving him an awesomely sweet gift for his 100th coaching win.

She’s also repped her school spirit with her Ole Miss fit mirror selfie, and her custom jacket while posing with dad. She even put her dad and the team through one of her pilates classes she teaches where she’s always crushes in workout crop tops like this look next to dad.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

With her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters — with whom she’s previously shared dance videos and this fire-red formal dress — Landry took to the river to enjoy the sun in her bathing suit with about a dozen other girls on one giant raft that has plenty of room for more.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Now, that looks like a good time to kick off summer.

Landry is one of three kids Lane has with Layla Kiffin with Presley, 18, and Knox, 16. Mom Layla and Lane reconciled after being divorced since 2016 and she is moving to Mississippi to be with her daughter and son while Presley is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player.

All that would make the raft picture more elite is if Lane was on it, too.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

