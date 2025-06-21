Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts sorority sister fun on giant river raft
Summer officially started on Friday and Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry Kiffin shared some fun and sun with her Ole Miss sorority sisters on the biggest river raft you’ll see.
Landry, 20, is the Ole Miss Rebels head coach’s biggest fan, sharing a touching moment with her dad after a big win, and giving him an awesomely sweet gift for his 100th coaching win.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin stands out in blue fit with dad Lane at sister Presley’s HS graduation
She’s also repped her school spirit with her Ole Miss fit mirror selfie, and her custom jacket while posing with dad. She even put her dad and the team through one of her pilates classes she teaches where she’s always crushes in workout crop tops like this look next to dad.
With her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters — with whom she’s previously shared dance videos and this fire-red formal dress — Landry took to the river to enjoy the sun in her bathing suit with about a dozen other girls on one giant raft that has plenty of room for more.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry
Now, that looks like a good time to kick off summer.
Landry is one of three kids Lane has with Layla Kiffin with Presley, 18, and Knox, 16. Mom Layla and Lane reconciled after being divorced since 2016 and she is moving to Mississippi to be with her daughter and son while Presley is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player.
All that would make the raft picture more elite is if Lane was on it, too.
