Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes ‘the perfect outfit’ in mirror selfie
Landry Kiffin is known for her game-day fits and her sorority fun, but she was very business forward with her latest winner.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach and University of Mississippi student crushed her school spirit like her custom Rebels jacket while posing with dad, and the polka-dot dress, and her bowl-game red below.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hilariously disses daughter Landry with harsh joke
The 20 year old is also quite the TikToker with videos where dad makes cameos like when he was angry about her spending habits, and another at sister Presley’s high school graduation showing off her blue dress.
While on summer break, she’s still slaying her pilates classes including the Ole Miss football team and dad, and enjoying a river rafting trip with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters on the biggest raft ever.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin posts photo from famous USC firing spot with daughter Landry in selfie
She took some time to ditch the bikini for a glam and grown-up businesswoman look that she called “the perfect outfit.”
Landry is Lane’s first child with Layla Kiffin, who he has reconciled with after being divorced since 2016. He also has Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, who just moved to Oxford to finish high school and get recruited as a quarterback.
As for Landry, it’s under three months until football season where the business look will come off for more Rebel pride.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri