Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes ‘the perfect outfit’ in mirror selfie

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach sports a grown-up look.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin is known for her game-day fits and her sorority fun, but she was very business forward with her latest winner.

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach and University of Mississippi student crushed her school spirit like her custom Rebels jacket while posing with dad, and the polka-dot dress, and her bowl-game red below.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

The 20 year old is also quite the TikToker with videos where dad makes cameos like when he was angry about her spending habits, and another at sister Presley’s high school graduation showing off her blue dress.

While on summer break, she’s still slaying her pilates classes including the Ole Miss football team and dad, and enjoying a river rafting trip with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters on the biggest raft ever.

She took some time to ditch the bikini for a glam and grown-up businesswoman look that she called “the perfect outfit.”

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry is Lane’s first child with Layla Kiffin, who he has reconciled with after being divorced since 2016. He also has Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, who just moved to Oxford to finish high school and get recruited as a quarterback.

As for Landry, it’s under three months until football season where the business look will come off for more Rebel pride.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

