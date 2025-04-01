The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin prays daughter Landry will have this life in her 30s

The Rebels football coach and his 20-year-old Ole Miss daughter have a special bond.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has a special bond with his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin. He prays it continues when she’s in her 30s.

The Ole Miss Rebels head football coach’s 20 year-old daughter Landry goes to the school and was a bright spot for dad during the Rebels’ season with her heartfelt hug after a big win, and her awesome gift for his 100th coaching victory.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin at the Gator Bowl. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She’s also been there for him like for his big four-year anniversary of his sobriety, and brought him to her pilates class where she crushed him in her shoestring workout fit, and invited him to a Galentine’s Day dinner with her girlfriends for a “best nite ever.”

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin

The two love to have fun on TikTok as well like when Landry showed dad opening his Amex statement from all her crazy shopping, or when he wore the fit she wanted to buy.

Lane just dropped some bombshell news about Landry’s mom Layla Kiffin and him for an anniversary after the two reconciled since being divorced since 2016. Maybe that’s why he’s been feeling so sentimental lately, sharing an adorable photo with his kids when they were young playing in the pool, and apologizing to Landry for her seeing him “broken,” and now his message her for when she’s in her 30s from a quote he tagged her in.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane’s getting his family back with Layla, Landry, and son Knox, 17, who moved to play his final high school season as quarterback in Oxford. His other daughter Presley, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball.

Life is good in the Kiffin household and that’s much more important than football.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram
