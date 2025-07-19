The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry spends dad’s money on fancy Paris vacation

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is enjoying running up dad’s Amex bill.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It’s almost football season and Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels daughter Landry is in full fit form while taking a summer break trip to Paris, France, while spending dad’s money as she tends to do.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Rebels football coach and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin. Landry was a hit last season with her game-day looks like her low-cut polka-dot cocktail dress, and her school spirit mirror selfie.

She’s been enjoying summer with a giant raft bikini trip with her Ole Miss sorority sisters, and traveling with dad to sister Presley’s high school graduation where they took an epic selfie in the spot dad was fired from the USC Trojans at.

After a Nashville, Tennessee, Fourth of July where she went with the ultimate country fit, Landry took off to Europe where she posted enjoying a cocktail in a shoestring top in Paris.

Landry is known for her extreme shopping like when she went to New York City for her birthday and had this insane haul.

Dad has zinged her in the past for her spending, and Landry herself made fun of Lane getting the Amex bill in a TikTok video with him in it.

At least she’s taking a break from crushing him at her pilates class and enjoying her summer.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships