Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry spends dad’s money on fancy Paris vacation
It’s almost football season and Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels daughter Landry is in full fit form while taking a summer break trip to Paris, France, while spending dad’s money as she tends to do.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Rebels football coach and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin. Landry was a hit last season with her game-day looks like her low-cut polka-dot cocktail dress, and her school spirit mirror selfie.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla rocks Ole Miss cowboy boots, dress country fit
She’s been enjoying summer with a giant raft bikini trip with her Ole Miss sorority sisters, and traveling with dad to sister Presley’s high school graduation where they took an epic selfie in the spot dad was fired from the USC Trojans at.
After a Nashville, Tennessee, Fourth of July where she went with the ultimate country fit, Landry took off to Europe where she posted enjoying a cocktail in a shoestring top in Paris.
RELATED: USC-bound Lane Kiffin daughter Presley and volleyball co-eds rock pickleball fits
Landry is known for her extreme shopping like when she went to New York City for her birthday and had this insane haul.
Dad has zinged her in the past for her spending, and Landry herself made fun of Lane getting the Amex bill in a TikTok video with him in it.
At least she’s taking a break from crushing him at her pilates class and enjoying her summer.
