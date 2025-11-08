Why Lane Kiffin did not disrespect The Citadel photobombing engaged couple mid-game
Lane Kiffin is usually the troll king that at times does things that go a bit too far. And we've called him out on it at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.
This is not one of those times.
Old-school college football fans would probably be upset to learn that during the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels' blow out of the The Citadel Bulldogs 49-0, the always entertaining, and sometimes polarizing, head coach ran out onto the field when a happy young couple got engaged during the game.
It's obvious that the entire Ole Miss staff is aware of what is going down given how many cameras are shooting a random couple trying to kick a field goal as part of the stadium timeout entertainment.
Assuming these are Ole Miss students given they're both wearing Rebels red, the gentleman gets down on one knee, and fortunately for him, she says yes.
Kiffin comes running into the frame out of nowhere to photobomb the happy couple, and many Lane haters, who has not made many friends at places like Tennessee, probably think it's disrespecting The Citadel. It's not. Here's why.
Kiffin probably wanted to make the engagement extra special
This is a moment this couple will remember for the rest of their lives, and now it'll be a forever memory for family and friends to brag. Lane Kiffin posed for a photo, on the field during the game, when we got engaged.
Kiffin has often said this season, like when his daughter Landry started dating LSU star Whit Weeks, that he's trying to take himself less seriously, and it's genuine moments like this that seem to prove that out.
The 50-year-old hot coaching candidate, often linked to SEC blue bloods like LSU and Florida, seems genuinely happy at Ole Miss with his reconciled wife Layla, and his son Knox, who is excelling at Oxford High, attending the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight for his unofficial Crimson Tide visit.
Let's believe Kiffin when he says he's a changed man
The brash Lane that coached at Tennessee, USC, and for the Oakland Raiders in the NFL would probably have done this to get attention.
The new and improved Lane, although still a proud troll on social media, gave this young couple the memory of a lifetime.
That's heartwarming, not disrespectful.
