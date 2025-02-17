Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry slays pink shoestring crop top as new pilates teacher
Landry Kiffin is definitely all about her pilates these days while crushing her workout fits. Her latest Valentine’s Day weekend edition certainly brings the heat.
The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin went viral for her fits during the football season like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her school pride Rebels selfie, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and crop top, and her red top while standing next to dad after the big Gator Bowl win.
The 20-year-old Ole Miss sophomore has also been slaying away from the football field as well like with her TikTok dance in a minidress with her sorority sisters, and a stunning all-denim fit. Recently, it’s been all about the pilates class she’s running where dad has joined a few classes and she crushed him with her shoestring crop top while flexing her abs.
While Lane isn’t in her latest pilates video on TikTok, a new sizzling workout look certainly is. Landry again flashes her abs in a pink fit with red cherries on it while showing off her workout and teaching skills for a class.
Landry and her fits will be in prime form come fall for football season with her crushing these workouts. Her latest look certainly was a winning one in the offseason.
