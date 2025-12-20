Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley slay matching black fits dancing together

The Ole Miss Rebels play in the College Football Playoff on Saturday without Lane Kiffin as their coach. The new LSU Tigers coach is cheering on his former team as his family is enjoying the winter break together where his two daughters matched their fits and danced together.

Kiffin left Mississippi after six years with the school to the outrage of fans as the team just completed its best season ever at 11-1 and a no. 6 seed in the CFP with a game at home vs. the Tulane Green Wave. On Saturday, Lane said he’s still rooting for them:

Its not the hunger games guys. Let’s both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other. ☮️ 🇹🇹@LSUfootball @OleMissFB https://t.co/ZKpCzRAqys pic.twitter.com/TvZqFrgFZn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 20, 2025

His daughter Landry, 21, was dad’s No. 1 fan at Ole Miss and even the reason he stayed in 2022. She caused a stir this season, though, hard launching her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks days before he played dad’s team. She also ditched Rebels games and was seen rocking custom LSU gear like her white-tiger fit at Alabama, and the one in Death Valley below.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Lane even snuck back to Oxford for Landry’s 21st birthday bash recently where he, reconciled wife Layla Kiffin, Landry, daughter Presley, 18, and son Knox, 16, took a family photo.

Speaking for Presley, she just finished her freshman season as a USC Trojans volleyball player.

Together with her sister for the break, Landry and Presley took to TikTok to dance while matching in black.

Landry (left) and Presley Kiffin | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry (left) and Presley Kiffin | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

What’s an Ole Miss football game day without a Kiffin headline? Landry and Presley just provided that.

