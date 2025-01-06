Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry does awkward ‘Kill Bill’ bathrobe to fairytale makeover
Landry Kiffin is known for getting creative with her fits and having fun on TikTok. She certainly did both while having fun in her latest, yet awkward video.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin recently slayed her 20th birthday with a video in an extremely low-cut dress, and then did a dance video grooving in front of a swanky New York City hotel with mom Layla Kiffin and sister Presley Kiffin, 18.
For Christmas time, the Ole Miss sophomore and dad’s No. 1 fan made fun of her dad’s fit in a funny scene because it was what she wanted for Christmas.
For her latest video on TikTok, it involved being in a bathrobe while mouthing a Uma Thurman line from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movie and then getting “killed” by her friend before transforming into a fairytale party black minidress stunner.
It first starts out with Landry in her robe in the bathroom:
Then her friends join her:
Then one friend pretends to “kill” her:
Then they are transformed into their elite society party fits.
At least Landry and friends slayed their fits in the fun, yet awkward video.
Landry certainly has a flair for the dramatic with her outfits and her videos. Tarantino should take notice.
