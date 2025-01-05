The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears elegant strapless dress to mom’s fairytale party

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach and his ex-wife Layla crushes her fit for mom’s big day.

Matt Ryan

Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin was the fit star of the Kiffin family in 2024 and certainly will try and lay claim to the throne again in 2025. For her mom’s fairytale birthday, the daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin certainly brought the fire once again.

Landry, 20, had an epic December celebrating her birthday in her extremely low-cut stunner, and rocked sassy fits with mom Layla Kiffin before hitting New York City for an epic shopping spree.

She followed it up by wowing with her Ole Miss look next to dad at the Gator Bowl where the team crushed the Duke Blue Devils, 52-20. Afterward, Landry and dad even had a heartwarming moment together.

Landry and Lane were both back in Southern California for Layla’s big birthday bash on Saturday where she dressed up in her “Bday princess” fairytale-like gown. Landry, however, wasn’t going to let mom have all the fit glory even on her big day.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin (Left) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry certainly looks incredible as always.

Landry is doing her thing while rumors continue to swirl that dad and mom have reconciled and could be back together after getting divorced in 2016. Landry goes to school at Ole Miss already, while sister Presley Kiffin, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball, and brother Knox, 16, is a star quarterback in California.

Wherever Landry goes, she certainly knows how to make her presence known with fits like these at family gatherings.

