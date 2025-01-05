Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears elegant strapless dress to mom’s fairytale party
Landry Kiffin was the fit star of the Kiffin family in 2024 and certainly will try and lay claim to the throne again in 2025. For her mom’s fairytale birthday, the daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin certainly brought the fire once again.
Landry, 20, had an epic December celebrating her birthday in her extremely low-cut stunner, and rocked sassy fits with mom Layla Kiffin before hitting New York City for an epic shopping spree.
She followed it up by wowing with her Ole Miss look next to dad at the Gator Bowl where the team crushed the Duke Blue Devils, 52-20. Afterward, Landry and dad even had a heartwarming moment together.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wows in her USC volleyball uniform
Landry and Lane were both back in Southern California for Layla’s big birthday bash on Saturday where she dressed up in her “Bday princess” fairytale-like gown. Landry, however, wasn’t going to let mom have all the fit glory even on her big day.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin turns heads posting photo of ex-wife Layla after Gator Bowl win
Landry certainly looks incredible as always.
Landry is doing her thing while rumors continue to swirl that dad and mom have reconciled and could be back together after getting divorced in 2016. Landry goes to school at Ole Miss already, while sister Presley Kiffin, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball, and brother Knox, 16, is a star quarterback in California.
Wherever Landry goes, she certainly knows how to make her presence known with fits like these at family gatherings.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message